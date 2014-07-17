Five classic Paul McCartney albums now available through iPad apps, with extra content
You can now listen to several classic Paul McCartney albums on your iPad. All you have to do is buy his new apps.
McCartney may be 72 years old and decades away from The Beatles' glory days, but he certainly still knows how to rock out solo while also keeping up with the times.
In fact, following in the footsteps of Jay Z and other artists who have debuted LPs as apps in recent years, the English musician has just released the following albums on Apple's App Store: Band on the Run, RAM, McCartney, McCartney II, and Wings Over America.
Each album is available as an iPad app starting on 16 July, priced at $7.99 a pop. That's $5 less than what you'd pay on iTunes. But you won't just get access to his famous tunes. The albums come packaged with extra goodies such as remastered audio, interviews, video clips, documentaries, rehearsal footage, artwork, and photos.
READ: Samsung to offer new Jay-Z album free via smartphone app
It's not clear if McCartney decided to go the LP-as-apps route due to poor iTunes sales or if he simply wanted to maintain better control over his music. Whatever the reason, you now have easier access to some of the rock star's legendary music catalogue.
The new apps require iOS 6.0 or later, and they're all compatible with iPad.
