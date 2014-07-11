Timberman is the new Flappy Bird, download it for free and prepare for addiction

Although it's almost been half a year since Flappy Bird was removed from app stores by its creator Nguyen Dong, it stills live long in our memories. However, we at Pocket-lint think that we've found the ideal game to fill the chasm left by its disappearance. And it's not one of the countless dodgy clones that have plagued app stores since.

Timberman is quite simply genius. It is remarkably simple, has a similar "one more go" aspect to its gameplay, revels in its retro 8-bit graphics and is totally and utterly free to download. You can't get much better than that.

It is available for Android and iOS. And because the latter version is relatively simple in design, it works on iOS 4.3 or later, so can be played on pretty much any Apple device.

There's also a Timberman Golden Edition available for 69p (99 cents) which removes the in-app ads.

The game is easy to pick up and play. You are a lumberjack who must chop down trees. You tap either side of the screen to chop from that position and must be careful to avoid branches that appear. Accidentally stay that side of the tree and you'll die and it's game over.

There's a time limit too, so you don't have the time to do the game slowly. And naturally it gets more difficult as it progresses.

We thoroughly recommend downloading Timberman now. It's available on iTunes and Google Play for their respective platforms.