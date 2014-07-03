  eBay now lets you Click & Collect items at 650 Argos stores

eBay teamed up with Argos last year to allow sellers to distribute items to Argos stores for collection by buyers. Now that partnership has grown massively with Click & Collect.

The trial used 150 Argos stores and had 50 eBay sellers taking part. This proved a huge success so now 650 Argos stores are involved with 80,000 predicted eBay sellers also taking part by the end of 2014.

The service means anything bought from an Argos Click & Collect eBay seller can be collected from your nearest Argos store, presuming it's one of the 650 that are involved.

Buyers that want to use the service choose "Click & Collect at Argos" in the delivery options when buying. They are then notified when their item is ready for collection in store.

Tanya Lawler, UK VP, eBay, said: "Retail has changed and shoppers are in the driving seat like never before. They want to shop anytime, anywhere, on any device and British shoppers love to Click & Collect. It’s a service being rapidly adopted by larger retailers and this partnership with Argos now gives tens of thousands of sellers the chance to capitalise on Click & Collect, even if they have no high street presence of their own."

David Robinson, chief operating officer, Argos, said: "I’m delighted the operational trial in a number of Argos stores around the UK has been successful. The next stage in the agreement is to have more sellers, more stores and more volume to assess how we can scale this partnership for the benefit of consumers, Argos and eBay. Fulfilment is the next retail battleground and Argos’ unique model is well placed to leverage this."

