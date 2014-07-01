  Just how popular was that Vine? Check the loop count

We all know when Vines become popular and instantly surface to the front, but knowing just how many times people viewed those six-second videos has never been clear. We simply had to trust they were indeed the most watched Vines in that moment.

Well a new update to the service is about to shake things up, or keep score, really.

Twitter - for the first time - wants you to see exactly why certain Vines make the Popular Now section. Starting today, you will see loop counts on Vines (it doesn't matter if you access the service through mobile apps or the web). Loop counts will indicate how many times people have looped a video. The counts update in real time as well, so you'll know when many people are watching the same Vine simultaneously.

"With this update, there’s now a new way for you to quickly get a sense of how popular and interesting a Vine may be –– based on how many times people watch a Vine loop," announced Twitter in a post on the Vine blog. "We started tracking loop counts on April 3, 2014. For Vines created on or before this date, the number displayed only includes loops since then."

Vine is a six-second video app that’s owned by Twitter. The idea is to create quick, easy, and interesting short films to share with your friends on Facebook, Twitter, and the world at large. The app is known for providing young adults, aspiring actors, and YouTube stars with a new place to showcase their (often comical) creativity, and the ones who frequent the Popular Now section are subsequently emerging as "Vine famous" stars and Viners.

Vine stars are known for getting lucrative contracts with talent agencies and advertisers. As part of these deals, they sometimes must post videos or share videos disguised as adverts. It's assumed that the ability to show loop counts will only further help Viners in their effort to earn money through adverts, as they can now show companies that they not only have a lot of followers but also many loop counts.

READ: What is Vine?

Apart from loop counts, Twitter redesigned the Home Feed on Vine and updated how you see activity. Specifically, the feeds in the Android and iPhone apps now offer bigger, full-bleed videos alongside a "cleaner view" of likes and comments. The Activity Feed also now separates activity between old and new, and it notifies you when your Vines pass milestones such as 100 likes.

You must get the latest version of Vine on Android and iOS to see these changes. The updates are rolling out.