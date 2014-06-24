  Blinkbox music free all summer to Tesco Mobile customers

Tesco has teamed up with Blinkbox, the music service, to offer free music to it's Mobile customers all summer.

Tesco Mobile customers who upgrade their mobile to a Samsung Galaxy S5, HTC One M8 or Sony Xperia Z2 will receive three months of free access to the music service. They will also be able to stream over 4G without any extra cost.

Blinkbox Music, formerly We7, is a Tesco owned music streaming service. There are over 12 million tracks to choose from with personalised music stations as well as pre-populated themed stations.

The app, which allows users 100 downloaded tracks at a time with unlimited swaps and no ads, is usually £1 per week.

Contracts start at £32.50 per month including 1GB of data, 5000 tests and 750 minutes. The promotion will run from 23 June to 20 July.

Simon Groves, CMO of Tesco Mobile, said: "With the World Cup and wonderful weather on our doorstep the summer playlist is a vital addition to ensuring maximum fun in the sun. Our customers loved it when we teamed up with Blinkbox movies so this time we're joining forces to give away free music all summer long with some of the best selling smartphones around."

