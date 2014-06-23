Now Yahoo gets in on the Android launcher game with Aviate app

Yahoo has released a new launcher app called Aviate. It is available for Android device owners across the globe, though it only supports English right now.



Yahoo acquired the Aviate app and team in January. The app reorganised your homescreen in an attempt to make that space more relevant while also connecting you with information you want or need. Aviate used things like Wi-Fi, GPS, accelerometer, and time to surface such information. On stage at CES 2014 in Las Vegas, Marissa Mayer, the CEO of Yahoo, claimed Aviate could help Yahoo deliver content in a smarter and more personalised manner.

Yahoo announced on Monday that the new-and-improved Yahoo Aviate "simplifies everything about your phone". The app starts with a new interface and selected apps tailored to your habits and preferences. It then offers "intelligent information" throughout your day, so you can access news and other features that are useful based on where you are located and what you are doing (at work, driving home, eating at a restaurant, etc).

Yahoo's new launcher actually sounds a lot like the Z Launcher app introduced by Nokia last week. From Facebook to Yahoo, it seems like there are several technology companies racing to figure out ways to dominate your homescreen. So far the only things they've come up with are Android launchers that primarily anticipate the information or apps you may need at different points during your day.

READ: Nokia creates clever Z launcher app, but Windows Phone users can't use it

According to Yahoo, Aviate can give you alerts if the weather is significantly different from the day before. This information will help you to dress properly. Aviate will also enable you to join conference calls with a single tap or automatically email groups of people if you're running late to a meeting. And while you're on the road to that meeting, Aviate will serve up estimated travel times based on traffic. It'll even make it simple to request an Uber cab for you.

“Yahoo Aviate isn’t just an app. As your mobile homebase, it’s the last thing you check at night and the first thing you look at when you wake up in the morning, explained Yahoo in a news release. “We’ve only started to explore how your phone can make your life easier by anticipating what you need."

The Aviate app is available in the Google Play Store immediately. Other notable features include a way to track your sleep as well as one-swipe access to daily habits like alarm clock, calendar, and a twice-daily news summary aggregated by Yahoo News.