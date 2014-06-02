  Swiftkey: We've already started building Swiftkey keyboard for iOS

Swiftkey has confirmed that the company has already started building a Swiftkey for iOS keyboard.

In a statement to Pocket-lint after Apple revealed it would allow third-party keyboards, the company confirmed that it would build and offer its keyboard, already available on Android, to iPhone and iPad users.

"We're delighted Apple has decided to embrace the importance of opening its platform to third party keyboards," Jon Reynolds and Ben Medlock told us.

"For more than four years, SwiftKey has pioneered faster, easier typing on touchscreens, leading the industry with next-word prediction and smarter autocorrection. Our technology features on more than 200 million devices to date and we can't wait to reach more.

"We first brought a taste of our technology to iOS in January this year with the launch of the free note-taking app SwiftKey Note. Are we going to build SwiftKey Keyboard for iOS 8? Of course we are. We've already started."

The new keyboard options will arrive with iOS 8 later in the year, alongside a new and improved keyboard from Apple called QuickType. Like Swiftkey, it has the ability to guess what you are going to type next and suggest the words for you.

The new keyboard options come alongside a host of other features including a home automation kit feature and the ability to monitor and track your health.

