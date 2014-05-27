  TalkTalk Super Router unveiled for fibre broadband connections

TalkTalk plans to "supercharge" fibre broadband with a new Wi-Fi "super router" that includes access to "superpowered" packages. Needless to say, that's a lot of "super" going on.

The London-based telecommunications company has already unveiled the new router. It's called Super Router, of course. TalkTalk called it the "best ever router". It features the next-generation 802.11ac Wi-Fi technology and allegedly beats routers from BT, Sky, Virgin Media, and EE. It also includes access to all-new TalkTalk Superpowered Fibre Broadband packages that will launch on 24 May, allowing TalkTalk customers to upgrade to fibre.

"TalkTalk’s Superpowered Fibre Broadband is five times faster than standard broadband speeds and is totally unlimited, which means there are no caps on usage and customers are never slowed down at peak times," explained TalkTalk in a press release.

The Super Router is a box that doesn't require a BT Openreach modem. It's also dual-band, meaning it can reduce dropped connections and interference by sending a signal on two frequencies simultaneously. It further provides Wi-Fi connection to mobile devices with a one-touch setup, eliminating the need to enter passwords. And finally, the router offers integrated self-help and diagnostic pages for technical support assistance.

On the spec side of things, the Super Router provides four Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports, simultaneous 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz dual-band, WEP and WPA2 Wi-Fi security, one DSL port, one WAN port, one USB 2.0 port, an integrated firewall, UPNP with port forwarding and mapping, and DLNA.

TalkTalk said its Super Router will also be available to TalkTalk Business direct fibre customers "soon".