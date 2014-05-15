Madesquare iPhone app turns camera roll memories into hand-crafted photo products

A group of four women have launched a free iPhone app that lets you create personalised photo products. It's called Madesquare.

The women include Laura Bruick, president and co-founder, who previously worked at Lush cosmetics, Jill Mroz, director of operations and co-founder, who also worked at Lush, Danielle Moore, creative director and co-founder, who has experience as an art director for brands like Bloomingdale's and Revlon, and Molli Sullivan, director of marketing and co-founder, who was a founding member of the Snap photo-magazine app. Together they dreamed up Madesquare.

"With Madesquare's free iPhone app, people can transform their digital camera rolls into personalized, statement-making square photo products, conveniently ship items to themselves, friends and family, effortlessly discover DIY ideas to add a special touch to rooms, projects, and gifts, and easily share product and design inspiration on Pinterest, Facebook, email, and text," explained Madesquare, the startup, in a press release.

The new app has initially launched with 20 photo products in its inventory. All products are hand-assembled and made in the US, and they include mini wood blocks, recipe blocks, canvas scrolls, photo strips, photo strip books, wood panels, post cards, square post cards, bamboo prints, classic photos, metallic photos, weekly calendar, monthly calendar, photo clings, ceramic magnets, metal prints, canvas prints, and frames.

So, how does Madesquare work? Download the app, then pick a photo product to get started, and select a photo or photos you'd like to print. When finished, add everything to your cart and checkout. You can ship things to yourself or to a friend, if desired. The app also has a Discovery tab that lets you scroll through a plethora of inspirational ideas and DIY tips. You can even access the official Madesquare blog through the app.

Madesquare is available for iPhones and iPod Touches running iOS 7. It's certainly not the first app of its kind, but it is very pretty nonetheless and has an abundance of quality products to choose from. And you can download it today at no cost. More information and specifics about each photo product as well as the women behind Madesqaure are available on the startup's website.

Browse through the screenshot gallery below for a closer look at the new app.