  Addictive Flappy Bird app to return in August as multi-player game

A new and improved version of Flappy Bird will return to App Stores in August, according to the game's creator.

Developer Dong Nguyen reportedly told CNBC that he would not only re-launch the game this summer but that it would also come with multi-player functionality. Nguyen already confirmed in a tweet from March that the game would eventually return, but he didn't provide a release date at that time.

Flappy Bird dominated the top charts on iTunes and Google Play before Nguyen abruptly removed it in February. He didn't offer too many details on why he pulled the app, apart from the reasons having nothing to do with legal issues. He also tweeted the following somber message: "I cannot take this anymore".

Speaking to to Rolling Stone and Forbes a few months ago, Nguyen said he wanted to bring back the app with a warning for gamers to take a break. He also described the game as "too addictive" and that it was starting to become a problem for many users. He said it even brought in $50,000 a day in revenue.

Along with today's announcement, Nguyen claimed he is working on more mobile app games. One will feature a guy "jumping from building to buildings".