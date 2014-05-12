  Say hello to Square Order and goodbye to Square Wallet

Square has replaced Square Wallet with a new mobile payments app called Square Order. It's limited to two US cites at the moment.

Square Order lets you order for pickup at local shops, cafes, and restaurants. Simply find a place you want to order from, whether it's a favourite or new discovery, then choose the items you want to pick up, and pay for the order directly from the app. You will receive a notification when the order is ready.

Square Order is currently only available in San Francisco, such as the Bay Area's Whole Foods, and New York City—but the company claimed it plans to add "new places every day" and requests that you suggest local businesses for it to contact. You can grab Square Order from Apple's App Store or Google Play starting today.

That said, you will no longer be able to download Square's three-year-old Square Wallet app. The app intended to help smartphone-toting customers pay for items at local places. Unlike Square's plastic credit card reader, it wasn't very successful. And that's despite partnerships with major chains like Starbucks.

READ: Square's redesigned credit card reader is thinner and better

Square has therefore yanked Square Wallet from the App Store and Google Play and replaced it with Square Order, a service it first began testing in February. It isn't abandoning Wallet users altogether however, because Square has announced it will eventually add Wallet-inspired features to Square Order.