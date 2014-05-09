Hipstamatic works its filter magic on video with Cinematic for iPhone

Hipstamatic has introduced a new retro imaging application for iPhone in the shape of Cinematic. It allows you to shoot video clips of up to 15 seconds in length and then add retro filter effects before posting the final results on Instagram, Vine or Facebook.

The app will even add effects and transmissions automatically, taking the fuss out of editing footage. "It took us three years of working with the idea of recreating the motion picture, to include creative elements like timeline manipulation and transitions, all from your mobile device. Today, our years of work make a global premier with Cinamatic," said Lucas Allen Buick, CEO and founder of Hipstamatic.

The app itself costs £1.49 and, like Hipstamatic's multiple other applications, offers in-app purchases for additional filter packs - named "Film Cartridges". These range from free to £2.49 for a bundle of them. More will be added over time.

Cinematic requires iOS 7 to run and is compatible with iPad, iPod touch and iPhone 4 and up. However, Hipstamatic claims it works best on iPhone 5 and up. It has also been optimised for the 64-bit architecture of the iPhone 5s. It's available on iTunes now.