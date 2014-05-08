  Shazam now lets you instantly play indentified songs with Deezer in the UK

Shazam has announced a new partnership with Deezer that'll allow Brits to instantly listen to their Shazamed tunes through Deezer.

Deezer is a music streaming service for web and mobile devices, with more than 30 million licensed tracks in its library, whereas Shazam is a mobile-based music identification service that also serves up info on music as well as relevant links to iTunes, YouTube, etc. And starting today, after identifying a song with Shazam, you can tap a Deezer icon and play that track directly via the streaming service.

Beyond the new partnership with Deezer, Shazam also announced a new redesign for its iOS app that includes a range of new features. There's better social sharing options, for instance, which includes Facebook, Twitter, Google+, WhatsApp, and Pinterest, and now you can also see lyrics to a song straight away.

READ: Deezer update brings free radio on mobiles

Other new mobile app features include the ability to immediately view a song's official video on the track page, revamped album and track review pages, and an updated versions of biographies and discographies.

Android fans will get all of these new Shazam features, too. They just have to wait for the update to roll out in the coming weeks.