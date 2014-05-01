Swarm app takes the find friends feature and leaves discovering places to Foursquare

Foursquare has announced a new app called Swarm, but it's not yet available to download. And it splits Foursquare in half.

Foursquare published a blog post to explain why it decided to take Foursquare, which lets users find friends and discover places, and create a new app from the service that's all about keeping up with friends. Foursquare will simply focus on discovery going forward, including personalisation. Swarm, which Foursquare only unveiled today, will be available for iOS and Android devices in a few weeks. A Windows Phone version is coming later.

"We built Swarm because you’ve told us how often you still have to text your friends: “where are you?” and “what you up to later?” We wanted to build a quick way for you to know these two things for all of your friends. With Swarm, you can easily see which of your friends are out nearby, figure out who is up for grabbing a drink later, and share what you’re up to (faster and more easily than you can in Foursquare today)," announced Foursquare.

Foursquare, when it updates sometime in the near future, will include more personalization, taking into account the user's tastes as well as opinions of trusted friends and experts. In a video interview on The Verge, Foursquare explained that users will be able to browse for pizza restaurants, for instance, and then Foursquare will serve up recommended places for greasy pizza or artisanal pizza, whichever the user prefers, because results will be tailored.

So this is what Foursquare, the company, hopes users will do after Swarm launches: Open Foursquare to find places to go, then open Swarm to check-in at the place they found and find friends nearby. Swarm allows users to share their exact location or general location like the neighborhood. The app will also have a feature that'll allow users to broadcast to nearby friends, thereby enabling them to make future plans and meet up.

If you're interested in Swarm, you can go to the app's website and enter your email. Foursquare will send an invite to download Swarm when it's ready.