  Yahoo original comedies, Katie Couric shows, and daily-streamed concerts coming soon

Yahoo has announced two original series, both of which are half-hour comedies, set to take on Netflix, Amazon, among others.

The first show, called Other Space, is a galactic adventure set in early 22nd century. It's from a producer and director Paul Fieg, whose credits include Freaks and Geeks, Bridesmaids, and The Office. The second show, called Sin City Saints, is about a Silicon Valley Tycoon who buys a fictional basketball expansion team. It's from producer Mike Tollin, who has worked on One Tree Hill, while Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Office's Bryan Gordon is on-board to direct.

Yahoo has green-lit both shows, giving them each eight-episode orders. All episodes will release at once online through the Yahoo Screen website and the Yahoo Screen app Roku and Apple TV. But that's not all: news anchor Katie Couric will launch two programmes this summer. The first, called World 3.0, profiles scientists, engineers, and other innovators, and the second show, called Now I Get It, feature small video segments that simplify news issues for people.

"We are in a time of rapid and dramatic change in how people read and view content online. Our goal is to not only enable the future but also to help invent it," said Kathy Savitt, chief marking officer at Yahoo, in a statement. "Yahoo is focused on connecting artists, storytellers, great content producers and brands with the audiences they want -- at scale, across devices, every single day

Apart from original content, Yahoo also announced a new partnership with ticket company Live Nation. Starting this summer, Yahoo will launch a Live Nation channel on Yahoo Screen. It'll then begin producing and airing live streams of US concerts. Yahoo has promised one concert, every day, for 365 days.

READ:Yahoo looking to take on Netflix and Amazon with own TV series

Earlier this month, reports claimed Yahoo was ready to enter the TV streaming business. It was said to be looking to commission four 10-episode comedy TV series to stream online. And it was offering budgets of between $700,000 and a few millions dollars per episode. By entering the streaming video space, Yahoo will not only rival Netflix and Amazon in screening original content but also directly battle with Google and YouTube.