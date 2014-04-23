Bitcasa adds Chromecast support to Android app, stream your cloud videos and pics to TV

Cloud storage company Bitcasa has added native Google Chromecast support to its Android application, enabling you to stream video and pictures stored in your cloud locker to your TV via the dongle.

The updated Android app is available from Google Play now and features the Chromecast button with filetypes you can send to the screen.

"With native Chromecast support, parents can now capture a baby's first steps on a mobile, save it directly to the Bitcasa app, then re-live the moment on their TV with friends and family," said Bitcasa CEO, Brian Taptich.

"This will also enable users to consume videos, music and images on their mobile in lean-back mode, as well as in a group setting. This is another step in Bitcasa's mission to make files easily accessible on any device, anywhere."

The Bitcasa personal cloud platform offers 20GB of free storage space for up to three devices, with a premium account also available at £7 a month for 1TB of space on five devices. Pro users can get 5TB of space for £35 a month, while an infinite package offers unlimited amount of storage for £69 a month.

Customers get savings of up to 18 per cent when paying for their subscription yearly.

An iOS app update to add Chromecast support will be available in "due course".

Find out more at bitcasa.com.