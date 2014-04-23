Viber iPhone iOS 7 styled redesign sets it up nicely for the VoIP battle ahead

Viber has pushed out a major redesign for the iOS version of its app that better suits iOS 7 and sets it up nicely as competition in the messaging and VoIP sector grows stronger.

Mostly designed for iPhone, but also works on iPad and iPod touch, the new Viber app owes much to Sir Jony Ive and his flat design ethics for Apple. The user interface has been completely rejigged and some new features have been added to version 4.2 that offer a better experience.

You can now send longer video messages through the app and multiple photos and videos at the same time. There is also now a block list mode that allows you to block any number or contact you like - a feature that has been available on Android for a while.

Viber CEO Talmon Marco explained that iOS 7 was a major factor in prompting the redesign. "Viber has been redesigned from the start for simplicity and ease of use. Taking our cue from the clean, flat look of iOS 7, we wanted Viber to feel like a completely seamless part of your device," he said.

"Our top priority is the enthusiastic community of users who rely on Viber every day to communicate with their friends, family, and important contacts. The new iPhone version we released today will make it easier and more fun than ever before to stay connected."