  Avengers director Joss Whedon launches new film 'In Your Eyes' on Vimeo after Tribeca premiere

Joss Whedon's latest film has skipped the theaters and is now available for streaming.

Whedon has an impressive resume that includes titles like screenwriter, director, producer, author, actor, etc. He's created numerous television shows, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and S.H.I.E.L.D, and he co-wrote films like Toy Story and Cabin in the Woods. He even wrote and directed Marvel's The Avengers, the third highest-grossing film of all time.

And finally, Whedon also co-founded Bellwether Pictures. The production company's latest film, called In Your Eyes, was written and produced by Whedon and debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York last weekend. Immediately after the film's screening, Whedon announced it would be available for digital download.

"It's a very exciting night for us. Because it's not just the premiere of the film, it is the worldwide release date. Because as of now, In Your Eyes is available on any Internet-capable device at InYourEyesMovie.com for the starting price of $5," Whedon said in a video that aired after the film's screening (above).

In Your Eyes is supernatural romance starring Zoe Kazan and Michael Stahl-David. According to Internet Movie Database, the film has the following logline: "Two seemingly polar opposites are deeply connected in ways neither could have ever imagined." You can watch a trailer for In Your Eyes, below.

Video-sharing website Vimeo is hosting the In Your Eyes download. You need to create a Vimeo account before you can actually rent the film, and then you must shell out $5. You'll only have a 72-period in which you can watch, though: "This is exciting for us, because it means we get to explore yet another new form of distribution," Whedon added, "and we get $5."

Whedon's next film is 2015's The Avengers: Age of Ultron.