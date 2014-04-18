  Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition now available on Google Play for Android too

Attention Android RPG fans: Baldur's Gate has come to Android.

First published in 1998 and developed by BioWare, Baldur's Gate is a Dungeons and Dragons-style role-playing game for Mac and PC. And now it's available for Android as Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition. Beamdog developed this Baldur's Gate remake and already released it for iOS devices, but the Android port just went live today on Google Play for $9.99. It's also full of in-app content that you can purchase.

"The time has come to fight evil in one of the most epic games ever created for the PC, and now you can play it on your tablet or phone," announced Beamdog in a release. "Now you can enjoy this revitalized classic while riding the bus to work, flying to your next destination, or at home in front of a warm fire—however and whenever you choose."

The game's narrative has you, the player, roaming around as the hero. You're pushed out of your home for some strange reasons and must battle dark entities that want to ruin the world. In typical D&D style, the more you play, the more your traits and abilities you earn. Oh, and you'll also band together a warrior group that searches for “adventure, profit…and the truth".

You should end up getting about 60 hours of gameplay - and there's a few expansions too. For more details on this new-old RPG title, check out the promo video above. Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition is compatible with any mobile device running Android 4.0 device or later.