Temple Run 2 app update will add cloud save support and - bunny ears?

Temple Run 2 will update tomorrow with a few cool and even holiday-themed features, though the most notable new addition is cloud support.

Developer and publisher Imangi Studios has announced that Temple Run 2 - an endless running video game, which debuted in 2013 as a sequel to the o game - will introduce cloud-saving functionality on 15 April. That means gamers will be able to keep running across all their devices.

Specifically, gamers will be able to save their progress in the cloud (not just locally), and then they'll be able to maintain the same player profile across any device. They therefore won't have to start from scratch every time they load Temple Run 2 on a new device.

Also with the new update, Temple Run 2 will feature a new "Save Me Wheel". This option will allow players (whose runs have ended) to spin the wheel and receive prizes and coins. The update further brings an Easter theme, with the limited-time-only chance of turning coins into painted eggs and applying bunny ears to runners.

This latest Temple Run 2 app update will land for iOS devices tomorrow, and then it'll arrive for Android and Windows handsets sometime next week. Check out the gallery below for more screenshots.