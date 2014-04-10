  Deezer update brings free radio on mobiles, Mac beta and integration of local files

Deezer has announced several major updates that give free music to mobile users and allow integration of downloaded music files.

Deezer for Mac has launched as a beta from today. This allows users to merge their stored library of music with online streaming music – like Google Play Music offers on mobiles. This works automatically for iTunes, syncing everything to the cloud for playing from anywhere.

The Mac desktop app has been designed to site in a drop-down menu with simple to use controls that can run in the background without taking up another window.

Deezer mobile now offers Flow smart streaming radio. This looks at a user's music library and past streams to work out what is suitable to play, resulting in a bespoke radio station tailored for each user. This is much like Nokia's MixRadio but with an extra level of personalisation offered from Deezer's music library knowledge. But in Flow users are only able to skip up to six tracks per hour.

Another free option is Playlist Radio. This takes the personalised playlist and also adds some of Deezer's editor's favourite songs into the mix. Deezer has added a radio section to its web platform allowing search and music genre browsing. Again only six track skips are permitted per hour.

Deezer mobile also allows users to search by geography and genre using the Explore function. And a Chart tab allows for search via artist, titles, albums and playlists.

Deezer can be used for free across platforms with adverts. A full subscription is £10 per month which includes unlimited listening, ad-free, across platforms.

