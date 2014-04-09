Dropbox Carousel app unveils for Android and iOS, letting you back up, view, and share photos

Dropbox is at an event in San Francisco, where it just announced a new app that automatically backs up and showcases your photos. It's called Carousel.

The company described Carousel as "a gallery for all the photos and videos from your life," because it combines the photos in your Dropbox with the photos on your Android or iOS smartphone. It'll also automatically backs up new photos as you take them.

"Carousel sorts all these memories by event so you can easily travel back in time to any photo from any date," explained Dropbox in a blog post. "And unlike other mobile galleries, the size of your Carousel isn’t constrained by the space on your phone, which means you can finally have your entire life’s memories in one place."

With Carousel, you can view your photos by time, date and event, and you can even share them with family and friends. Similarly, you can receive shared photos and videos from the people you care about, and then you can add those photos to your Carousel library.

READ: Dropbox's Mailbox app launches for Android - with Mac desktop beta coming

Carousel is now available on Apple's App Store and Google Play free of charge. Additionally, apart from Carousel, Dropbox unveiled at its event both an Android version and Mac desktop beta of the Mailbox email app.