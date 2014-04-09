Dropbox's Mailbox app launches for Android - with Mac desktop beta coming soon too

Dropbox acquired Mailbox for iOS a little over a year ago, and now it has finally launched an Android version of the email client. Oh, and a desktop beta version for Mac is coming too.

At an event in San Francisco, Dropbox showed off Mailbox for Android and previewed a beta version of Mailbox for Desktop. Apart from the product announcements, Dropbox also showed off new features such as an "auto-swipe" function that lets you automatically archive email you don't care about and similar emails you may get.

READ:Dropbox snaps up Mailbox app

So, how does auto-swipe work? Dropbox said that with just a tap, you could get less email tomorrow than you did today. To help you cut down on archiving spam and unsubscribing to junk on a daily basis, Mailbox’s new feature (which will launch for both Android and iOS) aims to auto-reduce the amount of distracting mail you get from marketers.

Mailbox also revealed a new collaboration deal with Microsoft called Project Harmony, and it'll bring Word, Excel, and PowerPoint integration. As for the desktop beta version, Dropbox said it will feature a minimal design. It'll also let you use a trackpad for gesture control, allowing you to swipe and archive email (just like you do on mobile).

READ: Mailbox is no longer Gmail-only, adds support for Yahoo and iCloud

If you'd like to sign up for early access to the Mac desktop beta, go to Mailbox's website. It's unclear if there will be a waiting list like the iOS app had when it launched, but hopefully not, as Dropbox said Mailbox now has 275 million users. That said, go to Google Play to download Mailbox for Android today (there's no waiting list - and it's free).