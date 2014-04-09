  Asda teams with Zappar for AR Easter Adventure Hunt in stores, find the Easter bunny for a free gift

Augmented reality specialist Zappar and UK supermarket chain Asda have partnered to offer a day of Easter fun up and down the country.

Almost 400 Asda stores across the UK will host The Easter Adventure Hunt from 10am to 4pm on this coming Saturday, 12 April. Shoppers and their children will be tasked to find three Easter friends - Chick, Lamp and Pink Bunny - by using the Zappar app on their smartphones or tablets.

The AR app is a free download for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Android and can be found on the devices' respectively app stores. Asda will have dedicated floor stickers throughout its participating stores for the day and once "zapped" by the app, they will each reveal a hidden virtual world and one of the friends.

If all of the friends are found, shoppers can collect a free gift.

Adventurers will also be able to pose with the AR Easter bunny for a photograph or video, through a device's camera. And even those without a compatible smartphone or tablet can take part as Asda staff on the day will be on hand with already prepared iPads. A Red Reveal version of the hunt will also be available, with special glasses in stores for those to take part without the Zappar app.

"We’re excited to be using this great technology to make shopping more fun for families in our stores. Now everyone gets the chance to meet the Easter bunny at Asda," said Steph Hughes, head of events marketing at Asda.