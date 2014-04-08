  AllCast now lets you stream and mirror from Android device to Amazon's Fire TV

You can now stream and screen-mirror from an Android device to your new Amazon Fire TV, thanks to a swift update to the AllCast for Android app.

Develoepr Koushik Dutta didn't take long to add support for Fire TV to the AllCast app, as he just released an update that'll let you play/beam/stream all your content from an Android device to a television via Fire TV. That means you'll be able to play videos (including locally stored videos), photos, and more. You'll even be able to play games and do 1:1 device mirroring.

Dutta published a couple videos, above and below, which provide visuals and a brief guide on how to start streaming and mirroring with AllCast. You'll notice that everything works pretty smoothly, and that the combinations offers high-quality video and audio along with low latency. That said, as you'll see in the video, latency wasn't low enough to play timed games such as Flappy Bird.

Still, it's quite obvious that Amazon's set-top box, which unveiled on 2 April for US consumers, is one of the fastest media players available. You can grab one now for $99, and while you're at it, download AllCast on Google Play on your Android handset.