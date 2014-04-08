  International flights could offer up to 100Mbps wireless broadband by 2015

Mobile broadband company for the aircraft industry, Gogo, will launch a wireless broadband service capable of speeds over 70Mbps with Japan Airlines next year, with eyes on expanding that to up to 100Mbps and across other airlines soon after.

It is utilising 2Ku technology, which uses the same low-profile antennas as the company's existing Ground to Orbit tech currently used in North American flights. But instead of using its Air to Ground solution for the return link to the ground, it will have two low-profile, high efficiency Ku-band satellite antennas.

Not only will this allow for greater speeds, but it will work worldwide and on long-haul international flights.

"Our GTO solution takes the peak speed to 70Mbps in the US and 2Ku brings 70Mbps to the rest of the world," said Gogo's president and CEO, Michael Small.

Japan Airlines is the launch partner for the service and is aiding in trials. It will be available to the commercial aviation market in mid-2015, with further development planned to increase speeds.

"We anticipate that this technology will deliver peak speeds of 70Mbps to the plane when initially launched and more than 100 Mbps when new spot beam satellite technologies become available," said Gogo's chief technology officer, Anand Chari.

It is not known how much Gogo will charge for in-flight wireless broadband on international flights, but it currently offers an all-day pass for $14 (£8.36) when bought in advance for use when on North American planes.