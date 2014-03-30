  Yahoo reportedly poaching YouTube stars for rival video network

Yahoo is considering its own video service to compete with Google's YouTube, sources tell Recode, as head of Yahoo, Marissa Mayer, works to take on her former employer.

The publication reports Yahoo has been trying to lure some of YouTube's top talent away with promises of more money. Yahoo is said to be promising YouTube stars they will have improved ad revenue and guaranteed ad rates for their videos.

Mayer is said to be offering exposure on Yahoo's home page as one way content creators could get more hits on their videos. Yahoo doesn't want to be the next YouTube in terms of letting anyone upload content to its site. It wants the top talent, instead.

Several reports across the web in recent months have noted that it is becoming more difficult for content partners to make a profit on YouTube. Internet entertainer Olga Kay, who has roughly 1 million subscribers across her channels, "shares a growing list of worries with other creators", according to The New York Times in February.

Yahoo has begun to prepare a content management system for the video stars to manage their clips, but the company is said to be also considering acquiring an existing service like Vimeo. After a year, Yahoo could open the platform up further for anyone to upload videos like YouTube.

It seems like Yahoo wants to create a television network of YouTube stars.