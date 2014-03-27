  Little Big Adventure out now on iOS and Android, a perfect example of why gaming was great in the 90s

Classic PC and PlayStation game Little Big Adventure has been ported onto Android and iOS and is available on Google Play and the iTunes App Store now, and we can't help but get all nostalgic and sentimental over its re-emergence.

The original game, also known as Relentless: Twinsen's Adventure in the US and other regions, won countless awards and praise on its initial release 20 years ago, so DotEmu thought it worthwhile to transfer it to mobile devices for an all-new generation of gamers to see what the fuss was about. The developer has also ported a number of other classic games to iOS and Android in the past, including Another World, R-Type 1 and 2, and the Double Dragon Trilogy, so is now au fait with how to translate older gameplay experiences to a touchscreen platform.

Little Big Adventure was the brainchild of Frédérick Raynal, who also created Alone in the Dark in 1992 and kickstarted that franchise for Infogrammes (which eventually became Atari and then succumbed to bankruptcy last year). He left after that game to create Little Big Planet and the rest, so they say, is history.

Both the Android and iPhone, iPad and iPod touch versions of the game are priced £2.49 and available on their respective app stores.