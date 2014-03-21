  Jimmy Fallon and Billy Joel sing 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight' doo-wop with Loopy HD iPad app

Talk show host Jimmy Fallon has re-created several hit songs in the past with musicians like Miley Cyrus, Justin Timberlake, and Robin Thicke, and now he can add Billy Joel to the list. The duo used nothing but an iPad on The Tonight Show to perform a doo-wop version of "The Lion Sleeps Tonight".

Fallon on Thursday night had six-time Grammy Award winner Billy Joel in his guest chair. After telling the artist he was one of his "all-time favourites", Fallon politely asked if they could sing an a capella version of The Tokens' 1961 song that became famous in Walt Disney's The Lion King. While Fallon and Joel likely rehearsed the track before-hand, both stars acted as though they were about to doo-wop a two-man, four-part harmony completely off the cuff.

What's more impressive: Fallon grabbed an iPad to help their vocals. Specifically, he loaded a $7.99 iPad app called Loopy HD, which lets users layer clipped recordings of singing, beatboxing, or even instrumentals with a tactile looper. Fallon started the first loop without a single technical hiccup. And then Joel promptly jumped in with his part. Before long, both stars were humming and singing and making sounds, all of which were looped together to create a very catchy rendition of "The Lion Sleeps Tonight".

You can watch the performance for yourself in the video above. It's pretty cool. Also, be sure to visit Apple's App Store and check out Loopy HD. It's pretty cool too.