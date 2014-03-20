  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Mozilla's latest Firefox beta debuts with redesign, syncing features

|
  Mozilla's latest Firefox beta debuts with redesign, syncing features
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel roomBy Pocket-lint Promotion

Mozilla has given the next version of Firefox a hefty update, not only bringing a new design, but Firefox accounts, customisation features, and a new menu to the table, to take on Safari, Chrome, and Internet Explorer.

The new features are available in the beta version of Firefox 29, which should hit the masses in the coming months after testing from the brave who don't mind a few bugs.

The Firefox account feature, akin to Google Accounts in Chrome, enables syncing between Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android versions of Firefox so you can take your browsing anywhere. Here you can make sure all of your settings stay consistent, and you can pick up browsing from any device.

The redesign, called Australis, is meant to be quicker and streamlined, Mozilla explains on its blog. The tab structure and functionality have been changed in shape to be more fluid. They sit higher up in the browser, and tabs that are not in use have been visually de-emphasized so you're not distracted. The bookmark manager has also been moved next to the bookmark star in your Firefox toolbar to make it easy to save your favorite sites for one click access.

The new menu button reminds us a lot of the menu button in Chrome. You can access your favourite features, like New Windows, Print, and History, more quickly without rifling through detailed menus. Furthermore, you can drag add-ons and tools anywhere in the browser for easier access.

The Firefox 29 beta is available from Mozilla's website for Android, Windows, Mac, and Linux.

mozilla s latest firefox beta debuts with redesign syncing features image 2
PopularIn Apps
  1. What are Facebook Stories and how do they work?
  2. macOS Mojave system requirements: which Macs support macOS 10.14?
  3. Amazon Alexa voice control now supported on iOS
  4. How to video chat with Instagram
  5. BBC Sounds app launches as a personalised music service for the "new generation"
  1. Venmo payments app just launched a physical debit card
  2. Microsoft just launched its own version of Google Lens
  3. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  4. Amazon Prime Day to fall on 16 July; prepare for 36 hours of deals
  5. IGTV: Everything you need to know about Instagram's video app
Comments