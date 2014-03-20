  Mozilla's latest Firefox beta debuts with redesign, syncing features

Mozilla has given the next version of Firefox a hefty update, not only bringing a new design, but Firefox accounts, customisation features, and a new menu to the table, to take on Safari, Chrome, and Internet Explorer.

The new features are available in the beta version of Firefox 29, which should hit the masses in the coming months after testing from the brave who don't mind a few bugs.

The Firefox account feature, akin to Google Accounts in Chrome, enables syncing between Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android versions of Firefox so you can take your browsing anywhere. Here you can make sure all of your settings stay consistent, and you can pick up browsing from any device.

The redesign, called Australis, is meant to be quicker and streamlined, Mozilla explains on its blog. The tab structure and functionality have been changed in shape to be more fluid. They sit higher up in the browser, and tabs that are not in use have been visually de-emphasized so you're not distracted. The bookmark manager has also been moved next to the bookmark star in your Firefox toolbar to make it easy to save your favorite sites for one click access.

The new menu button reminds us a lot of the menu button in Chrome. You can access your favourite features, like New Windows, Print, and History, more quickly without rifling through detailed menus. Furthermore, you can drag add-ons and tools anywhere in the browser for easier access.

The Firefox 29 beta is available from Mozilla's website for Android, Windows, Mac, and Linux.