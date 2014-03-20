Newsbeat for iOS and Android app will read your customised news aloud

There's a new app available from Tribune that's kind of like Audible. But it's for news. And it lets you customise the type of articles, sources, topics, and sections you want to hear.

Say hello to Newsbeat for iOS and Android. It's part news reader and part news radio, with some personalisation features sprinkled on top. Once you download the app, you'll immediately notice how sleek it looks and feels. You'll also be impressed by the hundreds of newspapers and news source it can tap into, some of which include The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, CNN, as well as local publications like The Denver Post.

You can hand-pick the publications you prefer. You can also enter your information, such as location data, and choose the topics that interest you most like films or Apple Inc. As if that wasn't enough, you can go into My Sections and designate whether you want to hear news from World, US, Local, Business, Politics, etc. The list goes on. When the news-customising bit is done, you can still personalise Newsbeat by picking a music theme like Brisk or Sunset. They all sound similar to elevator music, though.

From there, Newsbeat pulls your stories into one place and converts the article text into audio. Recordings sometimes playback in the form of text-to-speech, while other times you get an actual human voice. It all seems rather random. Plus, you can skip, pause, play, go back, or swipe news away. And, if for some reason you've downloaded Newsbeat and would rather read your news, you can tap on each news article and scan at your leisure or simply sign up to get a daily-emailed digest.

And the best part? Newsbeat is absolutely free. No subscriptions or in-app purchases required, either. Go download it now from Apple's App Store or Google Play.