Twitch expands live broadcasting to mobile devices with Gameloft's Asphalt 8 iOS app

Twitch Interactive has announced that an iOS app by developer Gameloft, called Asphalt 8: Airborne, will feature built-in support for Twitch's three-year-old platform, making it the first title that allows gamers to live-stream broadcast as they play on a mobile device.

Twitch's platform lets users watch live and recorded streams of video game tournaments and stream video. Additionally, just last week, the service added support for broadcasting from Microsoft's Xbox One. Despite all of this functionality, Twitch users couldn't stream games from a mobile device. Until today, that is.

"This first-ever mobile game integration with Twitch opens the door for gamers to broadcast and share game play experiences like never before," Baudouin Corman, VP of publishing for the Americas at Gameloft, said. "As one of our most popular games, Asphalt 8: Airborne made perfect sense to integrate the Twitch mobile SDK."

Asphalt 8: Airborne is a 2013 racing game with more than 48 million downloads worldwide. The title's new Twitch integration, which will arrive via an App Store software update, works for Apple devices like the iPhone 5S, iPad Air, and iPad Mini. The update will also include new events and cars, as well as a revamped user interface.

Gameloft plans to hold a 24-hour live stream sometime this week on its Twitch channel to advertise Asphalt 8: Airborne's streaming options and new features. The channel will also showcase interviews with the development team, a question-and-answer session with viewers, and giveaways.