Starbucks app will let users order a coffee before getting to the shop

Starbucks plans to roll-out a new system that will let coffee craving patrons order their caffeine hit before reaching the shop.

The plan was outlined by Starbucks chief digital officer Adam Brotman in a Bloomberg interview. He said Starbucks is "actively working" on mobile ordering.

The trial will be carried out this year allowing users to order items from the queue or before entering the shop. Presumably the queue will be minimal or non-existent if this idea works.

More than 11 per cent of Starbucks transactions are carried out via a mobile device - that's roughly 5 million per week. The Starbucks app will get an update on 19 March to add tipping and shake-to-pay options in the US.

Further details on the new app project are scarce as Brotman simply said: "It's something our customers have asked for. We're not revealing a lot of details about it now."

