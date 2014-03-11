  Flappy Bird may return to iOS and Android, says developer

If you're tired of all those Flappy Bird alternatives, you may be in luck, as Flappy Bird could be landing back on your handset.

Flappy Bird creator Dong Nguyen revealed to Rolling Stone that he's considering bringing back the highly-addictive game.

This follows Nguyen taking Flappy Bird off the iTunes App Store and Google Play in February out of nowhere, after it sat as one of the top apps in the world. He didn't offer too many details on why he took it off, simply tweeting at the time: "I cannot take this anymore" and that removing the game is "not anything related to legal issues".

Talking to Rolling Stone, Nguyen said if he does bring the game back, he will include a warning within it for gamers to take a break. In an interview with Forbes last month, he called the game too addictive, and that it was starting to become a problem for many of its users.

Nguyen didn't offer details as to what lead him to consider bringing Flappy Bird back, a move that is sure to appease a bevy of mobile gamers. In January, Nguyen revealed the game was pulling in $50,000 a day in revenue, highlighting its success.

"Seeing the game on top, I felt amazing," Nguyen recalled to Rolling Stone.