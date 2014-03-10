  David Cameron outlines plans for UK's spectrum, promises 5G mobile broadband

David Cameron spoke at the opening of the CeBit trade show in Hanover, Germany and outlined his Spectrum Strategy, plans to make Britain one of the leaders in the digital future.

As part of his speech, the UK Prime Minister promised that the country will get 5G mobile broadband, which he said is capable of downloading a movie in "less than a second".

This will come as part of a government initiative to release spectrum frequencies currently unused in the country for commercial use. The British economy will also benefit from the move, with a prospective extra £50 billion being reaped from the licensing of new bands.

Cameron also pledged £45 million for research into "the Internet of Things", the overarching project to make all home appliances talk to each other and use internet connectivity to benefit lives.

"What remarkable progress we see. Today we can put in our pockets a computer more powerful than any computer in the world 20 years ago," he said during the keynote address.

"Just a decade ago, Skype was a typo, a tweet was something you heard from a bird, a cloud was something you saw in the sky – not somewhere you stored your data. Companies that are starting in people's garages and bedrooms one year are going stratospheric the next.

"This is a world on fast forward a world of permanent technological revolution and in this world, countries like the UK and Germany will only succeed if we have a relentless drive for new ideas and innovations."

David Cameron was invited to speak at the start of CeBit 2014 by and alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel.