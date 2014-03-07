  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Pebble 2.0 for Android with watchapp directory and more finally lands in Google Play Store

|
  Pebble 2.0 for Android with watchapp directory and more finally lands in Google Play Store
Best VPN: The 10 best VPN services for use in the UK
Best VPN: The 10 best VPN services for use in the UK

Pebble has released version 2.0 of its Android app. The update most notably brings the Pebble watchapp directory for browsing, finding, and installing watchapps for Pebble.

Some of the apps you'll find in the watchapp directory include Yelp, Foursquare, eBay, Runtastic Pro, Plex, etc. The directory also shows you categories for essential apps to own, as well as top watchfaces, all of which you can install with one click. If you select "Add" however, apps will go to your new locker.

Speaking of the new locker, another feature within the refreshed app is a Watchapp locker for keeping track of your favourite apps and managing them on your Pebble. To move apps to your device, go to your My Pebble page, then tap on the specific app, and select “Load".

The release of Pebble 2.0 for Android devices follows the launch of Pebble 2.0 for iPhone users last month. Android users have patiently waited for their update, especially as many reports have covered a preview that was available on Pebble's developer blog. In fact, Pebble 2.0 Beta 11 just landed earlier this week.

READ: Pebble 2.0: The first eight apps to download to your new watch

And lastly, Pebble 2.0 for Android now features a list of prior notifications stored on your Pebble and a "completely revamped and improved" user interface design. You can grab all of these changes by downloading the new update for Pebble from Google Play Store today.

PopularIn Apps
Another Facebook privacy scandal: devs had access to the photos of 6.8 million users
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Comments