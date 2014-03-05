  1. Home
MP3 is the cousin of R2D2 according to 23 per cent of Americans

HTML, or Hyper Text Markup Language, was identified as a sexually transmitted disease by participants in a study of 2,392 Americans - some of whom also thought MP3 was a cousin of Star Wars' R2D2.

The results of the study by Vouchercloud found that of the 2,392 men and women aged 18 and older, 10 per cent labelled HTML a sexual disease while 23 per cent said MP3 was an R2D2 relative.

Other mistaken definitions include: Gigabyte as "an insect commonly found in South America" according to 27 per cent, motherboards are "the deck of a cruise ship" (42 per cent), and USB is the shorthand for a European country (12 per cent).

Blu-ray, according to 18 per cent, is a marine animal and software is "comfortable clothes" 15 per cent believe. We could go on all day with these beauties, but since Vouchercloud hasn't clarified how it came to these conclusions we won't. These might have been multiple choice suggestions or spontaneous answers.

Where these people were found is a question we'd like answered. But for now we thank those fine folk for their entertaining answers. Our nerd-to-smug ratio is getting out of balance now so we're going to watch some humbling sports.

