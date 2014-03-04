  Find your nearest loo, or rent out yours, using AirPnP

Following in the footsteps of AirBnB, a new service called AirPnP lets anyone find a toilet nearby - or rent out theirs.

AirBnB is an online service that allows people to rent out their houses or rooms easily by connecting renters and home owners. AirPnP wants to do that for toilets, allowing people to post their house as a spot where anyone can swing by and pay to relieve themselves.

The app is being tested at the moment in New Orleans during Mardi Gras. A baptism of fire where the streets are filled with partygoers drinking heavily. Users will be able to find a nearby facility by picking and choosing based on details including cleanliness and toilet paper thickness.

Nearly 2,000 people have signed up for the app with around 20 toilets added at the time of writing. They're all in New Orleans except for one in Budapest, Hungary.

One advert, charging $3 for toilet use, reads: "Imagine, you, gazing at passing floats. Now imagine you gazing at more floats just a few minutes later. Because that's all it will take for you to unleash your bowels in our frequently cleaned porcelain paradise."

Since users can vote on facilities, that should ensure a quality of rating that can be trusted. Not that we can imagine that being much of an issue when caught out.