  Hipstamatic's Oggl adds AirPlay support in version 2.1

Hipstamatic has released version 2.1 of Oggl, and it most notably adds a new SurfMode feature to the Instagram-rivalling photo app.

SurfMode enables users to turn their device sideways into landscape orientation and begin seeing a slideshow of images. SurfMode on AirPlay takes it a step further, bringing the ability to beam a SurfMode slideshow to the Apple TV over Wi-Fi, perfect for having guests over or if you're in the mood for a replay of your last vacation on the big screen.

Also added in version 2.1 is a notification ticker to keep you informed on how popular you are, telling you how many loves, reposts, and curations your photos get, including information from Instagram, Facebook, Flickr, and more. There's also improved feed browsing, granting quicker access to photo information.

A new gear shop gives users better previews and suggested favourite combos, and new live previews now allow users to select a new favourite combo, edit photos and browse presets "more quickly and easily than before."

Oggl is Hipstamtic's take on photo sharing apps, hoping to create a community of photo enthusiasts. In December 2013, Hipstamtic added Instagram integration to the app, removing a lot of redundancy so opening two apps for two different communities isn't needed. Version 2.1 is hoping to improve on that.

Oggl 2.1 is free to download and is available on a subscription of $2.99 quarterly and yearly for $9.99. A subscription comes with access to Hipstamatic's entire archive of lens and film filters.

The update has not reached Windows Phone, but is now available for iPhone users on the App Store.