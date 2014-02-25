  Yahoo News Digest relaunches with UK edition of iPhone app for Brits

Yahoo unveiled a new News Digest app in January, which aimed to quickly inform readers of the most important bits of the day, and now a UK edition of the app has launched specifically for Brits.

The Yahoo News Digest - UK edition app is available for iPhone and iPod Touch. It pulls in information from several sources, picked algorithmically and by hand from Yahoo editors. Unlike most news apps, Yahoo doesn't want you checking for news every two minutes. It therefore delivers the top news for a UK audience just twice a day.

"Our Digests provide a definitive summary of all the need-to-know news so you can stay on top of what’s happening," Yahoo explained. "To help you get in the know quickly, our stories are created from multiple sources and aren’t all text. They are made from essential bits and pieces of information from across the web that we call atoms."

Yahoo's "atoms" range from summaries, maps, infographics and stock tickers to Wikipedia extracts, videos, photos, quotes, weather and statistics. All these atoms arrive on your device neatly packaged twice a day, like a newspaper, because Yahoo wants its app to "bring back that sense of completion and conclusiveness, much like reading the newspaper did".

The UK edition of Yahoo News Digest is now available on the App Store. You should find that it has a tighter focus on UK-based stories and media, presumably, and that everything reads a little less American.