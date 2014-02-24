  RealPlayer Cloud rolls out globally to store and view video from any device

RealNetworks announced on Monday that its RealPlayer Cloud product will be rolling out globally, after gaining 500,000 users in the US and Canada.

Calling itself the Dropbox for videos, RealPlayer Cloud aims to be an online file locker for personal and non-DRM flicks. Accessibility is a large part of RealPlayer Cloud, available on iPhone, iPad, Android, Windows 8 Modern UI, Windows, Kindle Fire, Roku and Chromecast.

Along with global expansion, RealPlayer Cloud has added a refer a friend feature, giving 1GB of space for each friend who creates a RealPlayer Cloud account. SMS texting capabilities have been added as well, letting iOS and Android app users send video easily.

“We’re excited to bring RealPlayer Cloud to consumers worldwide. In just five short months, we’ve experienced extensive user growth and now have more than 500,000 users in the US and Canada,” said Rob Glaser, founder and interim CEO of RealNetworks. “Clearly there is a real need and demand for RealPlayer Cloud, which is essentially Dropbox for videos.”

There have been a lot of apps and services for syncing photos, but RealPlayer is hoping its encoding and quick storage makes for an enticing option for customers who need to move their videos around easily.

RealPlayer Cloud offers 2 gigabytes of cloud storage for free, and for data-hungry users, offers an additional storage starting at $4.99 a month. Moving out of the US and Canada, the app is now available for the UK, France, Germany and Spanish-speaking countries. Versions in Italian, Japanese, Korean and Portuguese are coming soon.