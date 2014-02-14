  Ice-Pick Lodge's Knock-Knock horror iOS game to hit soon - watch the unsettling teaser here

Hide-and-seek. Horror. Terror. Unsettling. Heebie-jeebies. Scary.

All of these words create a rather frightening feeling. And that's the goal for one Russia-based developer, which has been wielding such bone-chilling terms in a spooky marketing campaign for its next mobile game release.

Developer Ice-Pick Lodge describes its upcoming iOS game Knock-Knock as an "unsettling hide-and-seek terror" app that will adequately fill a void in the App Store's horror department.

Knock-Knock is the mobile version of a recently released PC game, and will feature support for iOS controller and GameCenter. As for the game's narrative, it's set in an unusual cabin deep in the woods that once served as a laboratory and dwelling for three generations of Lodgers, according to Ice-Pick Lodge.

"The latest Lodger has been noticing weird changes in familiar surroundings; things are missing, noises and rattling heard. Something odd is coming out of the woods. Come night, it seems like someone's made himself at home in the twilight of rooms, attics, and cellars," Ice-Pick Lodge says. "Time's almost up. He's losing it."

Other gameplay details include hide-and-seek tactics, goals where you must reach dawn while still sane, and lots of waiting. Ice-Pick Lodger says that in this game you will need to watch and listen carefully - because you "have to last until the sunrise".

If all that sounds too ominous for you, just wait until you see the teaser trailer. Ice-Pick Lodge says Knock-Knock will land on Apple's App Store "soon". No word yet on pricing.