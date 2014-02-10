  'Half man, half mug' Robocup lands ahead of RoboCop remake premiere - will serve hot drinks and fight crime

Do you want a mug that can serve hot drinks, as well as protect the innocent and uphold the law? Well you're in luck. Firebox.com - a retail site full of gadgets, toys, games and other cool stuff - has added the Robocup to its catalogue of quirky and bizarre things.

Described as a "generously sized crime-fighting vessel" that is "half man, half mug", RoboCup is constructed from a "superhuman hybrid of flesh, steel and ceramics" and allows you to "drink away those haunting submerged memories".

We're not kidding. Robocup has arrived right before the premiere of RoboCop.

The new RoboCop, which is a reboot of the RoboCop film series and the fourth instalment of the franchise, will premiere on 12 February in the US. It stars Joel Kinnaman as policeman Alex Murphy who is critically injured and outfitted with the RoboCop body and software.

As for the Robocup mug, it's new and exclusive to Firebox.com and will make a prized possession for any RoboCop lover who wants some merchandise to commemorate the upcoming remake. It's not just for looks, though: Robocup is both dishwasher and microwave safe.

"Fill yourself up with steaming hot beverages and soothe your haunting repressed memories, ready to single-handedly clean up the crime-ridden streets of Detroit via the means of unwarranted gory violence," Firebox.com says.

He is...RoboCup. And you can grab one now for £12.99.