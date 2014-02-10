Here's how to get Flappy Bird on Android

Flappy Bird certainly took a strange trajectory through the appmosphere, topping apps charts across platforms before it was promptly yanked from iOS and Android.

Speculation aside, the removal of Flappy Bird from Google Play won't lead to it being grounded. But before you even consider forking out a large sum of cash for a phone with it preinstalled from eBay, just read on to find out how to get it on your Android phone.

READ: Flappy Bird is dead: Here are five alternatives to download instead

The Flappy Bird APK (that's the Android application) is widely available online, so you can just download it and install it on your phone. However, you might not trust that method, but fear not, it's really easy to share between devices.

First of all, you'll need a phone with the application already on it - perhaps you already have it and want to share it with a friend, or put it on another Android device or just quarantine it for the sake of prosperity.

Second, back up the app using something like Astro, a free file manager for Android. All you do is open Astro, find the app and select backup from the options. The backup is saved in a folder called "backups" on your device.

Third, share the app. You can do this directly from Astro by navigating to the folder that contains it, or using the normal upload options for something like Dropbox.

That's all there is to it. You then simply have to install the app on the device you want it on. You'll have to tick the box to allow apps from "unknown sources" in the settings menu, but that's it.

Flappy Bird makes a nice example, but you can do this for all sorts of apps on Android, for example when something claims to not be supported on a particular device like a tablet, but it might work just fine.

We'll attach the disclaimer that if you choose to install apps from unknown sources, you do so at your own risk.