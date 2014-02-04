  Valentine's Day by Swatch

What are you doing for your true love on St Valentine’s Day this year? A romantic candlelit meal? A handsome bunch of flowers delivered to their place of work? A timeless, stylish keepsake?

How about a ¢2,000 romantic break courtesy of Swatch?

At sweetlove.swatch.com, you can enter their romantic competition to win just that. All you need to do is restyle yourself as something really sweet and then offer up your entry to the public vote.

Visitors to the site, and social media fans and followers, are voting on the most creative shots. Use props, use Photoshop, use anything that comes to hand to make your picture really sweet and that travel voucher could be yours.

They have of course got some special watches for the occasion, so you might also want to take a little look at those.

So much nicer than a bunch of flowers from the petrol station.