  FiftyThree CEO: Pencil coming to Europe, 2014 will be about users collaborating

FiftyThree, the company behind the popular Paper drawing app on the iPad, has told Pocket-lint that it is working on bringing it's own-made stylus, called Pencil, to Europe.

"The response to Pencil has been incredible," Georg Petschnigg, co-founder and CEO, told Pocket-lint via phone from the company's HQ in Seattle. "We are working to get Pencil to Europe as quick as we can."

When pushed as to when "as quick as we can" actually was, Petschnigg was coy about giving a specific date, but said we would be one of the first to know.

Launched in the US at the end of 2013, the Pencil stylus quickly went out of stock, but Pentschnigg says that the company is starting to get on top of stock levels. At the time of writing customers are still having to wait 3-4 weeks in the US and Canada.

The $49.99 digital stylus, which comes in walnut or graphic colours, boasts palm rejection so you can rest your hand on the iPad screen, as a rubber to erase errors.

In other positive news for Paper users, the one from FiftyThree not Facebook, Petschnigg also told us the company has big plans.

"Paper was about being to create your ideas, Pencil is about bringing the hand to life, and this year it will be about collaboration."

Petschnigg didn't say how that collaboration would be realised, but it does suggest that Paper users will be able to look forward to sharing their work in a much easier way that they can currently later in the year.