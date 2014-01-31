  Shiver me timbers! This map of the internet is a treasure

If the internet is the modern day version of the pirate-laden seas of old, then this map is a treasure to be enjoyed. The Map of the Internet depicts software and hardware companies organised geographically. Even with Pirate Bay on its own island, as you would expect.

But it's so much more. Creator Martin Vargic says: "The map is divided into two main parts; software companies, gaming companies and some of the real-world oriented websites are located on the right part of the map, or 'the old world'."

Vargic worked for 10 hours a day over three weeks to get the map made. Even in its current state he's calling it a work in progress. He was inspired to create it after seeing xkcd's Map of the Internet in 2010.

For a larger version of the map, which you can zoom into, follow this link to Deviant Art.

"The websites and majority of the internet itself are located on two eastern continents, the upper one showing social networks, forum websites, blogs, and the lower one filled with adult-oriented websites and internet crime," Vargic told the Huffington Post.

The mini maps show NSA surveillance, a list of Alexa Top 500 websites and a short timeline of the internet's history. Vargic has the 34 x 22-inch version of the map for sale for $34.70.