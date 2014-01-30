  Classic 90s game Dungeon Keeper releases for iOS and Android with 'twisted' take

Dungeon Keeper has been reimagined for mobile devices.

EA Mythic, an Electronic Arts division that specialises in online multiplayer games, has given the hit PC game a "devilishly twisted mobile take" and re-released it for smartphones and tablets. It is free and now available for iOS and Android platforms.

Electronic Arts originally released Dungeon Keeper, a basic strategy video game for the PC in 1997. It let players build a dungeon and protect it from invading characters who wanted to steal their treasure, among other things.

The mobile version still allows players to build a dungeon or lair, and they can "summon diabolical forces". Specifically, players have to master the Hand of Evil, defend their lair from nefarious invaders, summon an army of minions, and thwart invaders with traps.

"Players can dominate the leader boards in player versus player and player versus environment combat, by attacking enemy dungeons and plundering resources," EA Mythic said.

Dungeon Keeper is available in 13 languages, including English, French, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, as well as Simplified and Traditional Chinese. You can download it from the App Store and Google Play Store worldwide.