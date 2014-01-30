Wuaki.tv iOS 7 app brings movie streaming service to iPhone and iPod touch at last

Wuaki.tv has redesigned its iOS app to better suit iOS 7 and in the process finally offers customers a way to buy, rent and watch content on their iPhone or iPod touch. The iPad was already supported, alongside Android tablets and other connected devices, but that version has also had a lick of paint.

The Wuaki.tv Player is unique, much like the service, in that not only can you view a wealth of content that is available through a monthly subscription, but you can also purchase outright or rent films through the app. Previously purchased or rented titles appear in the My Library menu.

"Redesigning Wuaki.tv Player for iOS 7 means iPhone and Apple users can take our entire catalogue with them wherever they go," said Jacinto Roca, CEO of Wuaki.tv.

"It’s commonplace for users to expect all their content, movies and TV shows, to be available across every device and platform they use. At Wuaki.tv we want to allow users to access on-demand streaming on every device they have with a screen, and this is big step in reaching that goal."

A Wuaki.tv subscription costs £5.99 a month and offers unlimited access to a large selection of TV shows and movies. The rental and purchasing side of the service offers most recent movies, some even before their Blu-ray or DVD release.

Pocket-lint has previously been told that there are plans to bring the service to PS4 soon.

You can find out more from uk.wuaki.tv.