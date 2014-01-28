  Quentin Tarantino files $1 million lawsuit against Gawker for The Hateful Eight script leak

He had said he might calm down about the leak of his script for The Hateful Eight, but it seems Quentin Tarantino is continuing to look for those responsible and is willing to bring legal action against them.

Gossip website Gawker is one of those to be slapped with a lawsuit already. It posted a link to a location where the script could be downloaded and Tarantino is now seeking $1 million (£603,000) in damages as the link effectively cost him royalties he might earn from official publication of the script.

Tarantino revealed that because of the leak of what was to be his next movie project, he has shelved it and will direct another film instead. He had talked about plans to release it as a book though, which might change now that it is publicly accessible.

Gawker will be fighting the case, arguing that the site merely posted a link as news. "News of the fact that it existed on the internet advanced a story that Tarantino himself had launched," said editor-in-chief John Cook. "Our publication of the link was a routine and unremarkable component of our job: making people aware of news and information about which they are curious."

The site added that "no claim of contributory infringement has prevailed in the US over a news story".

The legal challenge claims however, that no copies of The Hateful Eight script appeared online until after Gawker had posted a request for anyone who had a copy to leak it to the site.

Tarantino's lawyers have also slapped a $1 million lawsuit on the anonymous file-sharing website that hosted the leaked script.

It was previously claimed that representatives of actor Bruce Dern were responsible for the original leak.